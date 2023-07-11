Arben Jaku, 44, of no fixed address, appeared before Southampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this week. Officers carried out a raid in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent – with a large police presence carrying out the warrant.

The warrant was carried out at the site of the former Chesterholm Lodge care home on July 6. The medical facility, which treated patients with mental health problems, was closed down in 2020 following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Police raided a building in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, last Thursday (July 6). Picture: Gosport Police.

Police detained a man at the scene, with a ‘large quantity’ of cannabis being seized from the address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Arben Jaku, 44, of no fixed abode, was charged with producing a controlled drug of class B and was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on July 8.’