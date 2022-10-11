News you can trust since 1877
Man named by police over Portsmouth burglaries remanded in custody ahead of trial

A man charged with burglaries across Portsmouth who was named by police has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial.

By Steve Deeks
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 7:33pm

Police announced that 34-year-old Joseph Doyle, of no fixed address, had been charged with four offences ahead of an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The offences included burglary of a house on White Hart Road on August 21 in which jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen. A Mini Cooper was stolen from the driveway.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A burglary at Vodafone on Commercial Road on September 18 that led to two mobile phones and a smart watch being stolen.

He also faces a charge of going equipped for burglary – relating to bolt croppers seized by police.

Doyle was further charged for possession of Class B drugs of amphetamines.

Doyle did not enter any pleas before magistrates and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial.

He will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 7.