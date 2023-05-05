News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Man needs hospital treatment after late-night robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth and police hunt men in picture

Police want to speak to this pair after a man had to go to hospital following a street robbery that saw his mobile phone stolen.

By Tom Morton
Published 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST

The victim, a man in his 20s, was in Guildhall Walk at around 3.30am on Sunday, April 9 when he was approached by two strangers.

NOW SEE: Police greeted by wall of silence over Westleigh Park football trouble

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They assaulted him resulting in injuries requiring hospital treatment and stole his mobile phone.

Officers are keen to speak with these men in connection to a robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth last monthOfficers are keen to speak with these men in connection to a robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth last month
Officers are keen to speak with these men in connection to a robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth last month
Most Popular

They were both white, slim, and between 18 and 22 years old. One had lighter hair, and the other slightly darker.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying these men we wish to talk with. Do you know who they are? Perhaps you witnessed the incident on Guildhall Walk?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44230139345, or submit information through the police website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.