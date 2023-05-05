The victim, a man in his 20s, was in Guildhall Walk at around 3.30am on Sunday, April 9 when he was approached by two strangers.

They assaulted him resulting in injuries requiring hospital treatment and stole his mobile phone.

Officers are keen to speak with these men in connection to a robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth last month

They were both white, slim, and between 18 and 22 years old. One had lighter hair, and the other slightly darker.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying these men we wish to talk with. Do you know who they are? Perhaps you witnessed the incident on Guildhall Walk?’

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44230139345, or submit information through the police website.