Man needs hospital treatment after late-night robbery in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth and police hunt men in picture
Police want to speak to this pair after a man had to go to hospital following a street robbery that saw his mobile phone stolen.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was in Guildhall Walk at around 3.30am on Sunday, April 9 when he was approached by two strangers.
They assaulted him resulting in injuries requiring hospital treatment and stole his mobile phone.
They were both white, slim, and between 18 and 22 years old. One had lighter hair, and the other slightly darker.
A police spokesman said: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying these men we wish to talk with. Do you know who they are? Perhaps you witnessed the incident on Guildhall Walk?’
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44230139345, or submit information through the police website.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.