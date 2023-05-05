News you can trust since 1877
Police greeted by wall of silence despite footage of mass brawl after Sunday league cup final at Westleigh Park goes viral

Pleas for information about a mass brawl which broke out after a cup final have fallen on deaf ears.

By Freddie Webb
Published 5th May 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:40 BST

The London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach & Horses Albion descended into chaos after the final whistle as spectators punched and kicked each other. The trophy celebrations for Emsworth Town, who won 2-0, had to be delayed as a result.

Footage of the free-for-all circulated on Twitter, with one video reaching over 1.5m views before it was deleted. National League South club Havant and Waterlooville FC – who hosted the match at Westleigh Park on Sunday, April 23 – condemned the violence and said they would be working with the police and Hampshire FA during the investigation.

Video screenshots of a fight which broke out after the final whistle of the London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach and Horses Albion at Westleigh Park in Havant on Sunday, April 23. Footage of the fight garnered over 1.5m views on Twitter.Video screenshots of a fight which broke out after the final whistle of the London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach and Horses Albion at Westleigh Park in Havant on Sunday, April 23. Footage of the fight garnered over 1.5m views on Twitter.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously issued an appeal to witnesses for information, but have yet to receive any reports or video footage about the melee. The force believes many people who would have seen what happened and they would like to speak to anyone who has video footage on their phones, or knows anyone involved.

Det Chief Insp Ross Toms said: ‘The vast majority of those attending football are there to do just that and want no involvement in any disorder. However, there is a small minority who seek to use it as an occasion to commit crime, and we will not tolerate this.

‘We are now investigating this incident and urge anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward and speak to police. We will be working alongside the Football Association as our enquiries progress to ensure that those who attend local fixtures can continue to do so in a safe and enjoyable manner.’

Anyone who has information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230161482. People can also submit any reports via the police website.

As previously reported in The News, a Havant & Waterlooville spokesperson said after the disorder: ‘Havant & Waterlooville condemn the actions of those during an incident at the conclusion of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League London Cup final between Emsworth Town and Coach and Horses Albion.’