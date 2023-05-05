The London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach & Horses Albion descended into chaos after the final whistle as spectators punched and kicked each other. The trophy celebrations for Emsworth Town, who won 2-0, had to be delayed as a result.

Footage of the free-for-all circulated on Twitter, with one video reaching over 1.5m views before it was deleted. National League South club Havant and Waterlooville FC – who hosted the match at Westleigh Park on Sunday, April 23 – condemned the violence and said they would be working with the police and Hampshire FA during the investigation.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously issued an appeal to witnesses for information, but have yet to receive any reports or video footage about the melee. The force believes many people who would have seen what happened and they would like to speak to anyone who has video footage on their phones, or knows anyone involved.

Det Chief Insp Ross Toms said: ‘The vast majority of those attending football are there to do just that and want no involvement in any disorder. However, there is a small minority who seek to use it as an occasion to commit crime, and we will not tolerate this.

‘We are now investigating this incident and urge anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward and speak to police. We will be working alongside the Football Association as our enquiries progress to ensure that those who attend local fixtures can continue to do so in a safe and enjoyable manner.’

Anyone who has information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230161482. People can also submit any reports via the police website.