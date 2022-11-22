Crazed Neville Carnegie, 45, of Du Cane Road in London, terrified the Hampshire homeowners after his bizarre burglary that landed him two years and five months behind bars.

SEE ALSO: Missing person appeal

Carnegie travelled with family to the New Forest on June 18 last year. He had been drinking when his sister tried to drive him home before fleeing the vehicle. 'He jumped out of the car and ran into the forest,' a court heard.

Neville Carnegie. Pic Hants police

He broke into a house in Lyndhurst and assaulted the homeowners, both aged in their 50s, before stealing a set of keys to a vehicle. He appeared at Southampton Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and two charges of assault.

PSI Stephen Hortin of the Operation Hawk burglary investigation team said: 'Carnegie made all sorts of threats and claims to the victims, causing them to be utterly terrified.

'Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will not stand by and allow that to happen. This is Carnegie’s third conviction for a dwelling burglary and he is now where he deserves to be.'

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.