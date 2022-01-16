Man on Portsmouth e-scooter arrested for being over drink-drive limit 'as he couldn't walk in a straight line'
A MAN on a hired e-scooter in Portsmouth was arrested for being over limit as police said ‘he was struggling to walk in a straight line’.
Hampshire police’s roads policing unit said he was picked upon a hired scooter in the city.
They said he gave a breathalyser reading of 79 – twice the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Officers added: ‘Rider charged to court and contemplating how he will drive for work.’
The e-scooter hire scheme in Portsmouth is run by Voi, which states terms and conditions for anyone renting them.
Among the rules is the requirement: ‘To not use a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, medication, or any other substance that may impair your ability to safely use a vehicle.’