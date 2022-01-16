Man on Portsmouth e-scooter arrested for being over drink-drive limit 'as he couldn't walk in a straight line'

Hampshire police’s roads policing unit said he was picked upon a hired scooter in the city.

They said he gave a breathalyser reading of 79 – twice the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Officers added: ‘Rider charged to court and contemplating how he will drive for work.’

The e-scooter hire scheme in Portsmouth is run by Voi, which states terms and conditions for anyone renting them.