But sick predator David Wells’ fantasies were crushed when he found out he had been snared by a paedophile hunter.

The 37-year-old began his campaign of seduction of the fake child in March last year on social media platform Chat Avenue - a site aimed at teenagers.

Hapless Wells struck up a chat with the apparent girl not realising it was a ‘decoy’ from paedophile hunters group Broken Dreams, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

After Wells was told the girl was just 11 and ‘not old enough’, the defendant remained defiant and said he preferred ‘younger’ girls. Within 34 minutes of the conversation starting he had asked to visit her.

Despite being told she was ‘under age’, Wells continued his onslaught by asking for topless pictures, before adding: ‘I won’t be able to keep my hands off you. We will go really slow.’

In another chat, Wells asked the girl if she wanted to ‘sext’ and suggested they ‘touch themselves’.

He sent her pictures of his genitals and asked her to send intimate pictures of herself before upping the ante.

‘I want you to give birth to lots of my babies. You could get pregnant on Saturday,’ he said.

Despite briefly putting his seduction foray on hold when pointing out ‘you are 11 and I am 35’, Wells quickly put the thought to the back of his mind as he continued his charm offensive unabashed. ‘Would you get pregnant?’ he asked in a later chat.

Amid repeated self-invites to the girl’s house, Wells, of previous good character, said: ‘You might get pregnant.’

Judge Keith Cutler CBE turning to Wells, whose family were at court in support of him, said: ‘You must be very embarrassed with all that coming out in front of your family.’

Wells, facing a possible jail term, responded: ‘It won’t happen again.’

The judge put Wells out of his misery immediately. ‘I won’t send you to prison but if this were to happen again the next judge will be thinking of sending you to prison,’ he said.

Judge Cutler called the offences ‘abhorrent’ but said the defendant was ‘truly remorseful’.

‘I am able to take a merciful but constructive course of action,’ he said to Wells, who admitted attempting to engage a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Wells, of Bridge Meadows, Liss, was then handed a three-year community order and told to complete 30 rehabilitation days.

Speaking of the paedophile hunter group, the judge added: ‘The decoy showed that people who are a risk to children are brought before the courts.

‘They have a purpose and do save many children.’

