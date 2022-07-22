Man punched in the face outside KS General Store in Portsmouth

A man was punched in the face outside a convenience shop in Portsmouth.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 6:48 pm

On Monday, a man in his 20s was punched in the face outside the KS General Store in Somers Road.

It happened at 5.40pm and the man suffered minor injuries to his face.

Read More

Read More
Family pay tribute to Hedge End boy, 14, who died following Southampton crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter

KS General Store in Somers Road

An attempt was also made to steal his phone.

Police would like to speak to a male, who was seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

He was aged between 15 and 25, white and slim.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a red Chicago Bulls logo on it, white trousers, sunglasses and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the above description or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw an altercation taking place.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220288751.

Alternatively submit information through this form.