On Monday, a man in his 20s was punched in the face outside the KS General Store in Somers Road.

It happened at 5.40pm and the man suffered minor injuries to his face.

KS General Store in Somers Road

An attempt was also made to steal his phone.

Police would like to speak to a male, who was seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

He was aged between 15 and 25, white and slim.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a red Chicago Bulls logo on it, white trousers, sunglasses and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the above description or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw an altercation taking place.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220288751.