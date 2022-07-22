Layton Cashmore, 14, died after being taken to hospital following a collision involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a VW Golf on Monday evening (July 18).

Officers were called at 5.18pm to Hill Lane in Southampton, at the junction with Warwick Road following a report of the incident.

Layton, from Hedge End, sustained serious injuries as a pillion passenger of the motorcycle and was taken to hospital where he has since died.

Layton Cashmore

Three 16-year-old boys from Southampton have been arrested in connection with the collision.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: ‘As a family we cannot put into words how much this hurts.

‘Layton truly is one of a kind, with the biggest heart, he left a mark on anyone who had the privilege to meet him.

‘As a family we will never be the same.’

PS Jon Bates from the Roads Policing Unit is leading the investigation.

He said: ‘Firstly, I would like to express my condolences to Layton’s family.

‘We continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened, and urge anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash cam, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage of the incident to contact us.

‘If you know who was involved in the collision, or saw a moped at the scene and know who was riding it or who was a passenger, please also get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220288681.