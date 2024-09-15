Man punched to the floor and smacks head on ground in Petersfield with victim being treated in hospital

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has suffered head injuries after being punched to the ground.

The victim, 45, had to have hospital treatment following an attack in the early hours of yesterday (September 14). Police are seeking witnesses to the incident which took place in College Street, Petersfield, at 1.30am.

The attack happened in College Street, Petersfield, during the early hours.The attack happened in College Street, Petersfield, during the early hours.
The attack happened in College Street, Petersfield, during the early hours. | Google Street View

“The victim, a 45 year old male, was punched by another male causing him to fall to the floor,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He sustained a head injury as a result of the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“If you saw what happened, have CCTV or other footage or any relevant information which may assist this investigation please contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 44240394586.”

Related topics:PoliceCCTVHospital
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice