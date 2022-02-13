Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following assault in a Hampshire nightclub

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak after a man was punched several times in the face in the toilets of a Hampshire nightclub.

By Fiona Callingham
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 2:26 pm

A man was assaulted at Plush in Basingstoke between 2am and 3am on Sunday, January 9.

He man was punched several times in the face by an unknown person and sustained minor facial injuries as a result of the assault.

Police would like to speak to this man after a man was assaulted in the toilets of Plush nightclub in Basingstoke between 2am and 3am on Sunday 9 January.

Hampshire police said: We have conducted initial enquires – including scoping CCTV from the venue – and are now asking for your help to identify the man in the CCTV image.

‘Do you know him? Perhaps you remember witnessing the assault?’

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220009783.

