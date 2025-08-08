Man 'released with no further action' after police officer's leg broken during stop and search prompting huge response
As previously reported, police officers surged to the back of Farm Foods by Clifton Street, Fratton, on May 7, after a stop and search turned violent when a police officer was assaulted.
The injured officer, who was seen writhing in agony on the ground, suffered a broken leg, where he was later taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
Officers used a taser and pava on a 45-year-old man, from Portsmouth, who was also spotted on the floor, ‘to ensure the safety of everyone involved’.
A spokesperson for the police previously said: “Officers made attempts to undertake a stop and search of a man on Clifton Street in Fratton.
“As this was undertaken an officer was assaulted and pava and taser were deployed to ensure the safety of everyone involved before an arrest was made.”
The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, where he was bailed until August 7.
The police have now confirmed the man ‘has been released with no further action following a review of all the evidence.’
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”