The 23-year-old victim was travelling along Pitreavie Road, Cosham, when he was accosted by the thugs. Riding a lightly coloured moped, they approached the man between Chatsworth Avenue and Hawthorn Crescent on Thursday, September 21.

The robbery happened between 10.30pm and 11pm. At the time, one of the two males was holding a pedal bike while riding as a passenger on the moped.

The robbery took place in Pitreavie Road, Cosham, on September 21. Picture: Google Street View.

They threatened to attack the 23-year-old with some bolt cutters they were brandishing if he didn’t hand the bike over. The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said after taking the bike, the criminals left on the moped and were seen turning in to Tudor Crescent, heading in the direction of Highbury College. The force have released descriptions of the two men in a bid to track them down.

The moped driver is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and aged between 20-21-years-old. He has an average to large build, dark brown hair, and was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, dark puffer jacket and tracksuit trousers – with lightly coloured shoes and gloves.

The passenger is described as being white, 6ft tall and aged between 20-21-years-old. He has a slim build, blonde hair, and was wearing a black motorcycle helmet, dark puffer jacket and tracksuit trousers – as well as white shoes and gloves.

Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a 23-year-old man on Thursday, September 21, between 10.30pm and 11pm.

“The stolen bike is a GT Aggressor Expert 29 2021 mountain bike, which is dark in colour with light lettering and bright orange accents. We are also looking to speak to anyone who may have information on the bike’s whereabouts.

"If you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230386559. You can also report to us by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”