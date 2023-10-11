Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4682)

British Transport Police (BTP) officers rushed to Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road yesterday morning. The force received reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene. As previously reported in The News, a BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.” The railway in the Portchester area was shut for several hours while officers investigated what happened.

Train services were cancelled between Havant and Southampton Central stations – before being reopened at midday. A BTP spokeswoman has issued an update about the tragic incident.