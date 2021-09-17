The incident took place on Saturday, September 11 in Gosport and left a man in his 30s with serious facial injuries, police said.

Taking place between 12.30am and 1.20am, the man and woman were followed by a group of people from the Asda car park into Dock Road.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Two members of this group, both men, then approached the man and woman in Cranbourne Road, near to the junction of Shaftesbury Road, before assaulting the man.

‘The victim, aged in his 30s, was struck in the face with an object and suffered serious injuries.

‘Following the assault, the two men left the area up an alleyway in the direction of Mayfield Road.’

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard the attack take place, or witnessed the group of attackers in the area at the time.

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting 44210364343.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

