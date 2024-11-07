"Suspicious" man spotted shouting filthy sexualised comments at women in Fareham
Officers have launched an investigation following three separate incidents. Police addressed this in a statement on Facebook.
They said: “Fareham East Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of reports on local social media pages of a male acting in a suspicious manner towards females. I can assure you that contrary to some of the messages out there, Police do take these matters seriously, it is being investigated and robust action will be taken.”
Last Friday (November 1), a 17-year-old woman was approached on Harrison Road by a male at 1.55pm. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said he made “sexually suggestive comments to her”.
The spokesman added that another female, 46, was shouted at by the male who hurled inappropriate comments at her on the same. This took place in Furzehall Avenue at 2.10pm. On June 14, two young women aged 17 and 18 were approached in Fareham Park Road by a male who offered to buy them alcohol.
The spokesman added: “Enquiries are currently ongoing, but if anyone has any information regarding any of these incidents please call 101 quoting reference 44240477072.”