Distressed schoolgirl, 12, groped by man in his 60s in Havant while waiting for bus
The victim was approached by a stranger at a bus stop in Barncroft Way, Havant, yesterday afternoon (November 6). It took place between 5.00pm and 5.10pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man, aged in his 60s, chatted to the girl briefly before touching her inappropriately over her clothes. “The girl called for help from members of the public and the man left the area,” the force added. “She was not physically hurt.”
The man is described as being mixed race or with tanned skin, very short grey hair and of a large build. he was wearing dark trousers, a cream-coloured puffer coat and a baseball cap.
Police said: “Officers will be in the area today carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers. If you recognise the description of this man, were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240484373.” Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.