Man snared by police who tried to meet boy at McDonald’s for sex has died

A paedophile snared by police who tried to meet a 14-year-old boy at a McDonald’s in the hope of having sex with him has died in jail.

Frank Salmon went to meet a boy at a McDonald's

Frank Salmon, 56, was busted by undercover police officers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Shirley, Southampton, on June 23 in 2022 after a decoy pretended to be a child on the gay hook-up app Grindr.

Salmon, of Harbourne Gardens, West End, was jailed for two years four months in 2022 after pleading guilty to arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence. He was also sentenced to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and told he would be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years. However, Salmon has now died in prison.

Detective constable Colin Haynes said after Salmon was locked up: “Thankfully no children were ever in danger during this investigation, but Salmon clearly intended to meet and carry out these acts on a minor until he was stopped by officers.