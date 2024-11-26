A 19-year-old was stabbed in the chest during a brutal street attack with two boys - aged 13 and 17 - now arrested over the incident.

The victim was left with a gruesome injury and reportedly staggered across Cottage View before collapsing on Sunday (November 24) around 6.30pm following a running street battle in Somerstown.

He was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in a life threatening condition but is now in a stable condition.

The 13-year-old boy, of Southsea, and 17-year-old, of Havant, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The former has been released on conditional bail while the latter remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.37pm on Sunday (24 November) to Cottage View in Portsmouth by our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.

“A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to QA hospital to be treated for a stab injury to his chest. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

“A 13-year-old boy from Southsea was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on conditional bail until Tuesday 25 February whilst enquiries continue.

“A 17-year-old boy from Havant has also subsequently been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The incident is not the first stabbing in the local area in recent weeks as it follows a stabbing incident outside Havant Railway Station on Sunday November 17.

The police spokesperson added: “The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances, but at this time we do not believe the two incidents are linked.”

A boy aged 17 is due in court today (Tuesday, November 26) over the Havant Railway Station stabbing which reportedly involved a zombie knife.