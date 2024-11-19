Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was left with possible life changing injuries after a suspected stabbing at Havant train station.

Havant Railway Station

Police and paramedics attended the scene on Sunday around 5pm before the victim was rushed to hospital.

A manhunt is now underway to catch the attacker with British Transport Police (BTP) increasing patrols in the area. No one has been arrested yet.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Havant station shortly before 5pm on Sunday 17 November following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries that are consistent with stabbing.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 452 of 17 November.”

Sgt Sam Unsworth added: "There is no place for violence on the railway network, and our detectives and officers are working tirelessly to investigate this incident. The public will see an increase in high-visibility patrols in the area and across the network to provide reassurance."