Man stabs victim in back after chasing him down street after row

A man attempted to stab an acquaintance in a street before running after him and knifing him in the back with a kitchen knife.

Portsmouth Crown Court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Aaron Caley, 36, stabbed the victim in an unprovoked and premeditated attack on 21 June last year after they had only recently become acquainted with one another, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Caley had asked the victim on two occasions between 14 and 18 June if he could acquire drugs for him, which the victim refused to do on both occasions.

Angered by this, Caley confronted the victim on Shanklin High Street on 21 June before attempting to slash and stab him with a kitchen knife. The victim ran but was subsequently stabbed in the back and slashed on the wrist.

Police were called and Caley was quickly identified and arrested, before being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Caley, of Pellhurst Road in Ryde, denied the assault and the case went to trial. He admitted the knife possession charge, however, at an earlier court hearing.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Caley was then remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on 14 February.