Boots: Man grabs £1,000 of sun cream at Whiteley Shopping Centre store and stuffs them into bag without paying

A man is being hunted down by police for stuffing hundreds of pounds of sun cream into a bag and running from a store without paying.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Officers have launched an investigation following the incident at the Boots store in Whiteley Shopping Centre this Wednesday (February 14). Police have released a CCTV image of a male as part of their enquiries.

Police are searching for this man after £1,000 worth of sun cream was stolen from Boots at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are searching for this man after £1,000 worth of sun cream was stolen from Boots at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police have released a CCTV image of the man following the shoplifting incident at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Police/Alex ShutePolice have released a CCTV image of the man following the shoplifting incident at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Police/Alex Shute
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Around 12pm on Wednesday 14 February, a man entered the store, putting around £1,000 worth of sun cream products into a tote bag and leaving again without paying. Do you recognise the man in the image? Anyone who does or who has any information which may assist our enquiries is asked to contact us."

The male is described as being roughly 5ft 10ins tall, of an average build and with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black jumper, black trousers and black trainers with a white sole.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240068314. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

