The victim, aged in his 20s, was subjected to the brutal attack in broad daylight on Victory Road at around 2.40pm on Friday.

‘The victim was punched and knocked to the ground. He suffered a fractured jaw that required surgery,’ a police statement said.

Police appeal

‘His car wing mirror was then damaged following the initial incident.’

A 23-year-old man, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Police are still carrying out enquiries and have appealed to the public for help.

It is thought a number of people were in the area at the time.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you hear what was said? Did you see the assault?’ the statement added.

The first suspect is described as being aged in his 20s, around 6ft 1in tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a camouflaged-style vest top.

The second suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build. He was a wearing a nude-coloured top with blue jeans.

The statement added: ‘One of the suspects was walking a dog at the time of the incident.

‘He has been released on conditional bail and our enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44220294867.

