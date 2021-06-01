Man suffers facial injuries in unprovoked assault in Waterlooville town centre

The man, who is in his 40s, was attacked by the entrance to Wellington Way at around 12.45am on Monday morning.

The incident was unprovoked, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The spokesman said: ‘We have a limited description of the man who assaulted him – he was described as white, aged in his early 20s and wearing shorts and a dark top.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been assaulted close to the entrance of the Wellington Way Shopping Centre in Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing and police appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 44210211104.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron