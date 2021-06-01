Man suffers facial injuries in unprovoked assault in Waterlooville town centre
A MAN suffered facial injuries after being approached by a stranger and assaulted near a shopping centre in Waterlooville.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:01 am
The man, who is in his 40s, was attacked by the entrance to Wellington Way at around 12.45am on Monday morning.
The incident was unprovoked, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
The spokesman said: ‘We have a limited description of the man who assaulted him – he was described as white, aged in his early 20s and wearing shorts and a dark top.’
Read More
Read MoreSouthsea Common sees litter-bugs leave piles of rubbish within walking distance ...
Enquiries are ongoing and police appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 44210211104.