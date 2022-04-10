Man taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into a lamppost on Hayling Island
A MAN required hospital treatment after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost on Hayling Island.
Police were called to Havant Road at around 2am yesterday.
Hants Road Policing reported that a vehicle had collided with a lamppost and the driver was taken to hospital as a 'priority’.
The account tweeted: ‘We've been kept busy on nights with a trend of vehicles crashing into lampposts.
‘A driver that collided on Havant Road, #HaylingIsland required hospital treatment as a priority. Hospitalisation does not prevent us obtaining evidential specimens though. 27207 20836.’
The driver was arrested for drink driving and is set to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘Officers attended a single-vehicle collision in Havant Road around 2am today (April 9).
‘Adam Collins, 24, of Second Avenue, Southbourne, West Sussex, has been charged with drink driving. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on May 12.’