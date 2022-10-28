News you can trust since 1877
Man summoned to court for selling suspected stolen perfume and Airpods in Portsmouth after hundreds of pounds of items seized

A MAN has been summoned to court after selling suspected stolen perfume and Airpods in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:21am

Officers spotted the man in his 20s flogging the electronics and cosmetics to the public in Commercial Road.

At roughly 3pm last Thursday, police seized £800 of goods from him.

The man was selling suspected stolen perfume and electronics in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire police/Habibur Rahman.

This included brands such as Coco Chanel, Bleu de Chanel and Apple.

The man from Southampton has been summoned while police enquires continue.

He is not believed to be a licenced market trader.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘The offence took place on Thursday October 20 and officers spotted it at around 3pm.

Brands of the suspected stolen goods - £800 worth - including Coco Chanel, Bleu De Chanel and Apple. Picture: Hampshire police/Habibur Rahman.

‘The man in his 20s is from Southampton and is not believed to be a licensed market stall trader at the current time.

‘The approximate value of the products seized – perfume and Airpods – is £800.

‘We are still investigating where the products have come from and aren’t linking them to any specific incident at the moment.’