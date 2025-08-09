Man sustains cuts and bruises to face after group attacks him in Saints Pub
A man has sustained cuts and bruises to his face after a group of people attacked him in a pub.
Officers received reports of an assault at Saints Pub, Millbrook, on Thursday, August 7, at around 10.25pm where a man in his 20’s was assaulted.
He sustained cuts and bruises to his face as a result of the incident and police are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to assist enquiries to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250355711.