Teen girl inappropriately touched after being dragged into Southampton subway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 09:39 BST
A teenage girl has been inappropriately touched by an unknown man after he dragged her into subway - police have launched an appeal.

Officers were called at 1.10pm on Wednesday, August 6, to a report that a man had approached a 17-year-old girl on Dean Road, near Bitterne Library, Southampton.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

The man asked her inappropriate questions before pulling her down a flight of stairs into the subway underpass. He then proceeded to touch her inappropriately on the upper half of her body over her clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect fled the scene after he was interrupted when members of the public entered the subway.

He has been described as South Asian in appearance, of skinny build, with black hair, a black beard, and he is approximately 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

The police are urging anyone who may have seen what happened in the subway to come forward.

Contact the police on 101, quoting reference 44250353572 or report information online - click here for more.

Related topics:HampshireSouthampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice