Teen girl inappropriately touched after being dragged into Southampton subway
Officers were called at 1.10pm on Wednesday, August 6, to a report that a man had approached a 17-year-old girl on Dean Road, near Bitterne Library, Southampton.
The man asked her inappropriate questions before pulling her down a flight of stairs into the subway underpass. He then proceeded to touch her inappropriately on the upper half of her body over her clothing.
He has been described as South Asian in appearance, of skinny build, with black hair, a black beard, and he is approximately 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.
The police are urging anyone who may have seen what happened in the subway to come forward.