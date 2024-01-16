A man has sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket following an assault in Fareham.

A police investigation into an assault at an address in Blackbrook Road, Fareham continues, and they have now released an E-fit. On Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), between 10:15pm and 10:30pm, it was reported that a man from Fareham, aged in his 50s, was assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket as a result of the assault and the police are looking for witnesses who can help with the investigation. They are asking that if anyone recognises the person in the E-fit to contact them.

