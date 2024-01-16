Man sustains fractured cheekbone and eye socket following assault in Fareham
A man has sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket following an assault in Fareham.
A police investigation into an assault at an address in Blackbrook Road, Fareham continues, and they have now released an E-fit. On Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), between 10:15pm and 10:30pm, it was reported that a man from Fareham, aged in his 50s, was assaulted by an unknown man.
The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket as a result of the assault and the police are looking for witnesses who can help with the investigation. They are asking that if anyone recognises the person in the E-fit to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote incident number 44230524782. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.