News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man sustains fractured cheekbone and eye socket following assault in Fareham

A man has sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket following an assault in Fareham.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police investigation into an assault at an address in Blackbrook Road, Fareham continues, and they have now released an E-fit. On Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), between 10:15pm and 10:30pm, it was reported that a man from Fareham, aged in his 50s, was assaulted by an unknown man. 

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket as a result of the assault and the police are looking for witnesses who can help with the investigation. They are asking that if anyone recognises the person in the E-fit to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote incident number 44230524782. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 

Related topics:FarehamPoliceHampshire