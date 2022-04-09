Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene in Fratton Road, Fratton, at around 4.45pm today.

Traffic was diverted following the incident near the junction with Penhale Road.

Pictures and video footage show a number of police cars at the scene, as well as an ambulance and a fire crew.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at 16:45.

‘One fire engine from Southsea attended to assist with making the scene safe before the crew left at just before 17:20.’

Portsmouth Roads tweeted: ‘R.T.I Fratton Road junction of Penhale Road emergency services in attendance, avoid area if possible.’

Emergency services attend 'incident' in Fratton Road, Fratton.

