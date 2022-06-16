Man thrown out of a Hampshire city centre for being aggressive to police officers

A MAN has been thrown out of a Hampshire city centre after police officers saw him carrying out anti-social behaviour in the street and being aggressive towards officers.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 9:54 pm

The 49-year-old male was issued with a dispersal order and ordered to leave Winchester city centre for 48 hours.

Winchester's Neighbourhood Policing Team have been using a dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

PCSO Warn said in a post on social media: ‘We are aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the city centre, particularly on the High Street and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police on patrol

‘Officers from Winchester District will continue to work hard, alongside our partners, to reduce issues in the City Centre and will deal with repeat incidents of ASB robustly.

‘If you see or hear something that you feel could be anti-social please call 101 or report to us online. In an emergency please always dial 999.’