Paulsgrove man faces court after being charged with grooming offences
Richard Ashby, of Jubilee Avenue, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (October 2) after attempting to meet a child he was allegedly grooming.
The police received reports just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 1 that Ashby was trying to meet a person he believed was a child at Cosham train station, after inappropriately communicating with them online.
As a result, officers arrested the 51-year-old and he has been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.