Paulsgrove man faces court after being charged with grooming offences

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 12:58 BST
A man, who inappropriately communicated with a child online, is due to appear in court after being charged with grooming.

Richard Ashby, of Jubilee Avenue, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (October 2) after attempting to meet a child he was allegedly grooming.

Most Popular
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouseplaceholder image
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The police received reports just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 1 that Ashby was trying to meet a person he believed was a child at Cosham train station, after inappropriately communicating with them online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, officers arrested the 51-year-old and he has been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice