Man accused of attacking woman in Southsea while "dangerous" dog injures victim fails to show at court

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly attacked a woman while having a dangerously out of control dog in Southsea which injured a woman.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouseplaceholder image
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jai Harms, 27, of Dumbleton Towers, Southampton, failed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday after a multi-offence incident in Southsea on November 1 last year.

Harms is alleged to have been in charge of a dog of an unknown breed named Bowzer which was “dangerously out of control” and “whilst so out of control injured” a female victim.

He is also alleged to have assaulted and threatened another woman with being killed while also damaging a broom and metal spoon belonging to her. Harms also faces a charge of possessing cannabis.

Harms previously denied all five offences but did not appear in court when requested for a pre-trial hearing, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being ordered by the court.

