A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly attacked a woman while having a dangerously out of control dog in Southsea which injured a woman.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jai Harms, 27, of Dumbleton Towers, Southampton, failed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday after a multi-offence incident in Southsea on November 1 last year.

Harms is alleged to have been in charge of a dog of an unknown breed named Bowzer which was “dangerously out of control” and “whilst so out of control injured” a female victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also alleged to have assaulted and threatened another woman with being killed while also damaging a broom and metal spoon belonging to her. Harms also faces a charge of possessing cannabis.

Harms previously denied all five offences but did not appear in court when requested for a pre-trial hearing, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being ordered by the court.