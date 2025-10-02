Man accused of attacking woman in Southsea while "dangerous" dog injures victim fails to show at court
Jai Harms, 27, of Dumbleton Towers, Southampton, failed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday after a multi-offence incident in Southsea on November 1 last year.
Harms is alleged to have been in charge of a dog of an unknown breed named Bowzer which was “dangerously out of control” and “whilst so out of control injured” a female victim.
He is also alleged to have assaulted and threatened another woman with being killed while also damaging a broom and metal spoon belonging to her. Harms also faces a charge of possessing cannabis.
Harms previously denied all five offences but did not appear in court when requested for a pre-trial hearing, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being ordered by the court.