A man is due to appear in court this summer after pinching £4,000 worth of frozen meat from a steak house.

This comes following the theft of £4,000 worth of frozen meat from Relentless Steak & Lobster House, Port Solent on Thursday, October 24.

The Relentless Steak and Lobster House in Port Solent

Following the issuing of a postal requisition, Sonnie Marsh, of Astley Street, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 10, charged with burglary other than dwelling.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident - a 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth and they have since been released, with no further action to be taken