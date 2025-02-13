Man to face charge following theft of £4,000 of meat from Relentless Steak & Lobster House in Port Solent

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST
A man is due to appear in court this summer after pinching £4,000 worth of frozen meat from a steak house.

A 27-year-old man from Southsea is facing a charge of non-dweloling burglary and is due to appear in court.

This comes following the theft of £4,000 worth of frozen meat from Relentless Steak & Lobster House, Port Solent on Thursday, October 24.

Following the issuing of a postal requisition, Sonnie Marsh, of Astley Street, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 10, charged with burglary other than dwelling.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident - a 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth and they have since been released, with no further action to be taken

