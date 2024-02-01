The police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after another man was touched inappropriately over his clothing in a fast food restaurant in Havant. On December 14, at approximately 9:00pm the victim, a man in his 30’s, was approached by another man and sexually assaulted at the McDonalds restaurant on Larchwood Avenue in Havant.

Following a thorough investigation and review of CCTV in the area, the police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of the ongoing enquiries. The man has been described as white, in hsi late teens or early 20s, of tall and skinny build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a jacket or hooded top. If you have any information call 101 quoting reference number 44230510842 or go online to report information. Click here for more. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or visit their website - click here for more information.