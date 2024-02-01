Young girl approached by stranger in Leigh Park alleyway, police launch appeal for information
Police launch appeal after a 12-year-old was approached by an unknown man in Leigh Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are issuing an appeal following a suspicious incident at the Greywell Centre in Leigh Park where a 12 year-old girl was approached by a man she did not know. On Sunday (January 28) at some point between 3:00pm and 3:30pm the girl was walking through an alleyway between the Library and Leigh Park Café towards Greywell Shopping Centre, when she was approached by a man who spoke to her briefly.
The girl pushed the man away and carried on to the Greywell Centre, where she made members of the public aware of him so that he could not follow her. The girl was not hurt and returned home. The man was last seen walking towards Leigh Park Library.
She described the man as white, in his late thirties or early forties, with tattoors on one arm down to his hand. He has dark hair and a white beared and he was wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. He is also believed to be a smoker.
Inspector Neal Harvey from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We take all reports like this very seriously, but we haven’t had anything similar reported to us in Leigh Park. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are regularly patrolling the area around Greywell, so I’d encourage anyone with concerns or information to speak to our officers when you see them. It’s also worth considering highlighting this incident to your child and using it as an opportunity to talk about personal safety if appropriate”.