A girl was touched up inappropriately by a man who asked her if she was single.

The teenager was approached by a male in a car park Bishop’s Waltham on August 23. Police said the incident took place in Basingwell Street between 11am and 11.20am.

The girl was touched by a man in a car park in Basingwell Street, Bishop's Waltham. | Google Street View

The male approached the girl and tried to talk to her, asking her if she was single. He then proceeded to touch her over her clothes. Police said the man has been seen regularly on the high street in Bishop’s Waltham. He is described as white, aged between 50 and 70, roughly 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium build. The man was wearing glasses, a baseball cap, red T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and recalls seeing a man talking to a girl. We’d also like to hear from you if you recognise the description of this man and think you might who he is? Additionally, if you have any footage of the incident, including mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV, please let us know.

“If you have any information which might assist us in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240362144.” People can submit reports online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.