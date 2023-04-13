Man under investigation for murder after woman found dead at Southsea flat

Police discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on January 12 at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said a 51-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder and had been released on unconditional bail. ‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said in January. ‘The result of a Home Office post-mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.

‘As part of our enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now police, giving an update into the probe, have said the man is still under suspicion. ‘He has now been released from police bail but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue,’ a spokeswoman said.

Call police on 101, quoting reference number 44230015911.