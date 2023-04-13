News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

Man under investigation for murder after woman found dead at Southsea flat

A man remains under investigation for murder after a woman was found dead at a Southsea flat.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Police discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on January 12 at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.

READ NOW: Trail of destruction in road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said a 51-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder and had been released on unconditional bail. ‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said in January. ‘The result of a Home Office post-mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘As part of our enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now police, giving an update into the probe, have said the man is still under suspicion. ‘He has now been released from police bail but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue,’ a spokeswoman said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call police on 101, quoting reference number 44230015911.

SEE ALSO: Passenger disturbance on train