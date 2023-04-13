Southern Rail, posting on social media at 10.13pm on Wednesday night, said: ‘Passengers are causing a disturbance on a train at Chichester. As a result, the line towards Portsmouth and Southampton is currently blocked.’

Subsequent posts a short time after revealed the incident was over. ‘The passengers are now off the train and the train has moved from the platform at Chichester,’ an update said.

‘Services that were held behind will now be able to move forward. Disruption through Chichester has now cleared.’

