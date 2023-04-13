News you can trust since 1877
Passengers ‘cause disturbance’ on train at Chichester resulting in line towards Portsmouth blocked

Passengers ‘causing a disturbance’ on a train at Chichester led to disruption for Portsmouth commuters.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST

Southern Rail, posting on social media at 10.13pm on Wednesday night, said: ‘Passengers are causing a disturbance on a train at Chichester. As a result, the line towards Portsmouth and Southampton is currently blocked.’

Subsequent posts a short time after revealed the incident was over. ‘The passengers are now off the train and the train has moved from the platform at Chichester,’ an update said.

‘Services that were held behind will now be able to move forward. Disruption through Chichester has now cleared.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

