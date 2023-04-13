News you can trust since 1877
Trail of destruction in Portsmouth road as cars shunted into houses with one left structurally damaged

A Portsmouth residential road was transformed into a scene of utter destruction after a BMW ploughed into several cars that were shunted into houses – leaving one structurally damaged.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Scenes of chaos took place in Guildford Road, Fratton, just before 6pm on Wednesday evening after a BMW was involved in a number of collisions with around five cars. Police arrested a man for drug driving amid reports he attempted to flee the scene.

Pictures from the incident show a trail of destruction with three cars pushed against houses in the terraced road. Fallen bricks from one of the houses can be seen on the ground from a damaged white car strewn across the pavement pushed up against the property.

Pictures: Stu VaizeyPictures: Stu Vaizey
A pedestrian reported minor injuries as a result of one of the vehicles – which hit a house – slightly connecting with her leg, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Residents were left fuming by the shocking scenes with an eyewitness saying angry people were ‘screaming’ and ‘shouting’ following the ‘carnage’ as a man was held by officers after leaving his vehicle.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 5.52pm with reports of a collision involving a BMW and approximately five other cars on Guildford Road. One of the cars was shunted into the side of a house as a result of the collision, causing structural damage.

‘A man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’

Driver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu VaizeyDriver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu Vaizey
Driver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu VaizeyDriver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu Vaizey
Driver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu VaizeyDriver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu Vaizey
Driver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu VaizeyDriver arrested after cars crashed into in Guildford Road, Portsmouth. Pic Stu Vaizey
