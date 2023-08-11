Man wanted for robbery who escaped custody at hospital goes on run sparking police manhunt
Anthony Arnold, 22, from Southampton, is wanted after escaping custody on Thursday at 11.22am at Southampton General Hospital. Police believe he headed in the direction of Holybrook Cemetery.
Arnold was in custody because he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is 5ft11in tall, white, slim build, with very short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow shoulders, grey jogging bottoms and white socks.
“If anyone has any information about his whereabouts or has seen him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting reference 44230322138,” a police statement said.
“We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Arnold to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.”