Two men from Portsmouth have been jailed for separate shoplifting incidents with police hailing the verdicts as a “clear message” to offenders.

Liam Coombes of Northern Parade and David Knipe of Australia Close have both been sent to prison after targeting local businesses and shops.

Coombes has been sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment following a series of thefts from shops in the area. While in a separate unrelated case, Knipe was sentenced to 24 weeks behind bars for persistent retail crime and a public order offence in a retail premise.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This is a reminder that consequences are real. We’re standing with our business community and taking firm action against those who seek to harm it.”

A post by Portsmouth Police on Facebook added: “These results are the outcome of coordinated efforts between teams working across several departments and locations, focused on tackling those who think they can operate with impunity.

“Although the offences were not connected, the outcome is the same — two individuals behind bars and two fewer threats to our local economy and public safety. We will continue to work relentlessly with our partners, businesses, and community members to prevent crime, support victims, and hold offenders to account.”