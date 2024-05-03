Man who caused three-hour lockdown on M27 during police hunt is released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported, overnight drivers between junction 5 and 7 on Hampshire’s major motorway were forced to divert following the protracted incident from 1.45am to 5am on Thursday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It led to a 36-year-old man from Lancashire being arrested following an alleged assault around 1am in Allington Lane, a road close to Southampton Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways had alerted drivers that Hampshire police were managing an “incident” before the motorway was finally reopened in time for morning rush hour.

The force had revealed there was no police chase resulting in the motorway being shut down and the man detained. A spokesperson said on Thursday: “The motorway was closed between junctions 5 and 7 between 1.45am and 5am while police arrested a 36-year-old man from Brierfield, Lancashire, on suspicion of assault, in relation to an incident that occurred just before 1am at an address on Allington Lane.”