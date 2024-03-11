Wine tower kicker who wrecked havoc in Chichester Co-Op and elbowed beer crates pleads guilty to crimes
Pele Cullum, 18, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 19. He admitted to three counts of shoplifting and criminal damage.
Cullum went on a shoplifting spree in Chichester, which started at Tesco in Fishbourne Road East at roughly 11.20am on March 2. A couple of hours later at approximately 1pm, he stole multiple expensive jackets - worth £1,500 - from Cotswolds on East Street.
Cullum made his way back to the Tesco he previously hit to steal more goods. He then proceeded to target the Co-op on East Street at 4.40pm. Sussex Police said he caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage by kicking over a wine tower and elbowing crates of beer onto the floor.
Officers arrested and charged Cullum, who appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 6. He will be remanded in custody before his appearance court in Portsmouth on April 19.
Detective Sergeant Colin O’Hare said: “Sussex Police take a firm stance on business crime, and we will put offenders before the courts when the evidence allows. Cullum’s behaviour was wholly unacceptable and those who go to work should not have to deal with this kind of behaviour during their everyday work.”