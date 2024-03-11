Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pele Cullum, 18, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 19. He admitted to three counts of shoplifting and criminal damage.

Cullum went on a shoplifting spree in Chichester, which started at Tesco in Fishbourne Road East at roughly 11.20am on March 2. A couple of hours later at approximately 1pm, he stole multiple expensive jackets - worth £1,500 - from Cotswolds on East Street.

Pele Cullum, 18, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court following a shoplifting spree in Tesco, Co-Op and elsewhere. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullum made his way back to the Tesco he previously hit to steal more goods. He then proceeded to target the Co-op on East Street at 4.40pm. Sussex Police said he caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage by kicking over a wine tower and elbowing crates of beer onto the floor.

Officers arrested and charged Cullum, who appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 6. He will be remanded in custody before his appearance court in Portsmouth on April 19.