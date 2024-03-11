Stranded paddle boarder who got stuck in rough seas rescued by RNLI lifeboat crew off Hayling Island coast

A stranded paddle boarder who got into difficulties off the coast of Hayling Island has been rescued.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Personnel from the RNLI lifeboat station in Eastney were deployed to rescue the person on Thursday evening (March 7) following a 999 call. A concerned member of the public reported the incident at 6.09pm.

The paddle boarder was rescued by the crew at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in Eastney. Picture: The NewsThe paddle boarder was rescued by the crew at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in Eastney. Picture: The News
The paddle boarder was rescued by the crew at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in Eastney. Picture: The News

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook: "They had spotted a paddle boarder in the strong Force 4/5 Easterly winds and looking unable to return to shore and being blown in a Westerly direction towards the Winner Bank. With the falling light it was extremely important to find the casualty quickly."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lifeboat crews deployed the Atlantic 85 and were out in the water at 6.25pm. RNLI Portsmouth said the paddle boarder became stranded and was shrouded in darkness. The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team helped the lifeboat crews reach the stricken person. Despite the rough conditions, the paddle boarder was brought to safety.

"Our helm was able to get a crew member onto the bank to make contact with the paddle boarder and assisted them safely to shore to the awaiting Coastguard rescue team at 6.46pm," Portsmouth Lifeboat Station said. "On safely helping the panel boarder to shore we were stood down and returned back to the station for recovery". Advice on paddle boarding in safe conditions can be found on the RNLI website.

Related topics:RNLILifeboat crewHayling IslandEastneyCasualtyRescue teamFacebook