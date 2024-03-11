Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Personnel from the RNLI lifeboat station in Eastney were deployed to rescue the person on Thursday evening (March 7) following a 999 call. A concerned member of the public reported the incident at 6.09pm.

The paddle boarder was rescued by the crew at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in Eastney. Picture: The News

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook: "They had spotted a paddle boarder in the strong Force 4/5 Easterly winds and looking unable to return to shore and being blown in a Westerly direction towards the Winner Bank. With the falling light it was extremely important to find the casualty quickly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeboat crews deployed the Atlantic 85 and were out in the water at 6.25pm. RNLI Portsmouth said the paddle boarder became stranded and was shrouded in darkness. The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team helped the lifeboat crews reach the stricken person. Despite the rough conditions, the paddle boarder was brought to safety.