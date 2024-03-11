Stranded paddle boarder who got stuck in rough seas rescued by RNLI lifeboat crew off Hayling Island coast
Personnel from the RNLI lifeboat station in Eastney were deployed to rescue the person on Thursday evening (March 7) following a 999 call. A concerned member of the public reported the incident at 6.09pm.
Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook: "They had spotted a paddle boarder in the strong Force 4/5 Easterly winds and looking unable to return to shore and being blown in a Westerly direction towards the Winner Bank. With the falling light it was extremely important to find the casualty quickly."
Lifeboat crews deployed the Atlantic 85 and were out in the water at 6.25pm. RNLI Portsmouth said the paddle boarder became stranded and was shrouded in darkness. The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team helped the lifeboat crews reach the stricken person. Despite the rough conditions, the paddle boarder was brought to safety.
"Our helm was able to get a crew member onto the bank to make contact with the paddle boarder and assisted them safely to shore to the awaiting Coastguard rescue team at 6.46pm," Portsmouth Lifeboat Station said. "On safely helping the panel boarder to shore we were stood down and returned back to the station for recovery". Advice on paddle boarding in safe conditions can be found on the RNLI website.