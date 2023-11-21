Man who plunged knife into victim's stomach in Waterlooville is jailed

An attacker who left a man critically injured after plunging a knife into his stomach has been jailed for more than six years.

Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, was initially charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade following the incident around 4.30am on May 1 in Mill Road, Waterlooville.

The victim was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a serious injury to his abdomen. He was later discharged.

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2824)

Benn admitted the lesser charge of wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court following the attack on a male in his 30s. He also admitted a charge of possessing a knife.