Man who plunged knife into victim's stomach in Waterlooville is jailed
An attacker who left a man critically injured after plunging a knife into his stomach has been jailed for more than six years.
Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, was initially charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade following the incident around 4.30am on May 1 in Mill Road, Waterlooville.
The victim was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a serious injury to his abdomen. He was later discharged.
Benn admitted the lesser charge of wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court following the attack on a male in his 30s. He also admitted a charge of possessing a knife.
At the sentence hearing, Benn was jailed for a six years and eight months.