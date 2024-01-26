Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Oliver, 51, turned up the victim’s home address in the Portchester area at around 7.55pm on 29 September 2022. The victim, aged in his 60s, was at home with his wife when they were alerted to their rear patio doors being smashed.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Oliver entered the address holding a hammer before searching the house for his former business partner, with whom he had become involved in a civil dispute which resulted in Oliver being ordered to pay a significant amount of money. The men grappled with each other before Oliver punched the victim in the neck and body whilst wearing a meat claw.

The victim sustained significant slash wounds and cuts, as well as 12 puncture wounds to his neck, and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Oliver was subsequently arrested at his home address in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville, and charged with attempted murder. The case went to trial in Winchester on 20 November 2023, where the jury found him not guilty of attempted murder, and guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing on Monday 22 January, Oliver was jailed for four years, and handed an indefinite Restraining Order. Police Staff Investigator Lynsey Jones said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, and his wife, who was faced with extreme violence in his own home.