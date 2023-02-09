Musa Farah, 21, will be put behind bars following an early hours car theft in Portchester and other incidents. Police received reports of someone trying to get into cars on the morning of January 23 – intending to steal items from inside them.

Farah was found inside a car trying to steal items in The Linnets and attempted to run away. He failed and was detained.

Musa Farah was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Farah, of Greetham Street, pleaded guilty to several offences at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. This included theft from a motor vehicle – cash and headphones – going equipped for theft, and common assault of an emergency worker.

Farah spat at a police officer and attacked them on January 24 at his address. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, and has also been ordered to pay £100 in compensation and a £54 victim surcharge.

Today’s sentencing comes just days after a previous sentencing in Winchester. Farah was handed a six month jail term after being spotted carrying a hammer and drugs.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘At around 2.45am on January 29, police were called to Jewry Street in the city centre with reports of a man with a weapon. Police located Farah, who was carrying a hammer and a grinder containing cannabis.