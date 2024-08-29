London man and woman arrested after building materials stolen from Petersfield garden - loaded into van

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man and a woman have been arrested after lead and other building materials were stolen from a back garden.

Lead and other items were taken from an address in Buriton high street near Petersfield. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a male and a female were seen loading materials into a white Volkswagen LT35 van before absconding from the scene.

The theft took place at a back garden in Buriton High Street, Petersfield.The theft took place at a back garden in Buriton High Street, Petersfield.
The theft took place at a back garden in Buriton High Street, Petersfield. | Google Street View

Sign up for free emails from The News on our newsletter page here

He added that they then drove towards Petersfield in a vehicle which is expected to have been stolen, with the van having cloned plates. The incident took place over the weekend of July 20 and 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following an investigation, two people have now been arrested,” a police spokesman said. “A 45-year-old woman and 51-year-old man, both from Bexley, London, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and theft of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240309497.

Related topics:Police