A man was wrestled into a car before having a gun held to his head by three men in Portsmouth who forced entry to a house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Road junction with Ernest Road in Fratton | Google

The victim in his 20s was kidnapped by three men at the junction of New Road and Ernest Road, Fratton, on Thursday (June 26) before being threatened with a gun and driven to an address in New Road. The males are currently on the run as police carry out enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that while in the vehicle, the man was threatened with what was described as a pistol. The man managed to run away after getting out of the vehicle, before the three men tried to enter the address in New Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that evening, police were then called at 10.23pm to a report of three men attempting to gain entry to the same property in New Road. “It was reported they made threats as they attempted to enter the property, but left shortly afterwards,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported with police now hunting the men. The spokesperson added: “An investigation is underway and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Nicholson, District Commander for Portsmouth, said: “We want to reassure people that we are taking this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those involved.

“Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including at the address and in the local area. If you live nearby and have any concerns, please speak to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally, we want to hear from anyone with information that may help in progressing our enquiries. If you know something about what happened, please speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250282969.